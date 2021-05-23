Pokemon Journeys Promo Shows First Clip of Gary's Return

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series showed the first clip of Gary Oak's return with the promo for the next episode of the series! Pokemon Journeys has broken new ground for the franchise as it eschewed its usual format of having Ash Ketchum venture through a single region and instead now has Ash and new hero Goh exploring every region introduced through the franchise thus far. This has led to all sorts of cool returns from familiar faces of the past, and one of the biggest returns is still on the way as Ash's biggest rival Gary will be coming back to the anime.

Episode 68 of the series will be the first episode in which Gary will be making his return, and this kicks off a huge new arc for the anime. Ash and Goh will be heading to Pallet Town for the first time in a while, and not only will he be reunited with Professor Oak and all of the Pokemon Ash has left in his care, but Gary as well. You can see the first look at Gary's big return with the promo for the next episode below:

Pokemon Journeys Episode 68 Preview. Airs - May 28, 06:55 JST. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/GuzgTrovtH — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 21, 2021

Episode 68 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "A Rival for Goh?! The Path to Mew!!" and the synopsis for the episode teases what we can expect from Gary's return and the Project Mew arc, [Ash and Goh visit the Oak Laboratories in Pallet Town] for the first time in quite a while. There, [Goh] learns from [Professor Oak] that 'Project Mew,' a team that will be making a full-scale search for Mew, is recruiting members."

The juiciest part of the synopsis, however, is in the second half that teases both Gary and even a returning Infernape, [Ash] also learns that the [Infernape] he left in the care of the [Oak Laboratories] hasn't shown itself recently, so he decides to go look for it together with [Goh]. And believe it or not, along the way they encounter [Ash's] childhood friend and rival [Gary]."

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Gary make his return to the Pokemon anime soon? What are you hoping to see with Ash's rival making his way back to the series? Do you think he'll be Goh's rival too?