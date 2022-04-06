Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Next Debuts and Returns in New Episode Promo

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for its next set of returning faces with the promo for the anime’s next episode! The series is reaching a new climax now that the Pokemon anime franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. Ash Ketchum is now facing off against tougher battles than ever before, Goh is closer than ever to actually joining the Project Mew team, and the series has not forgotten about Chloe’s own journey throughout all of it as it seems like the series is getting ready for her next major challenge heading into the future episodes of the anime as well.

Fans have seen Chloe steadily make her way from being completely uninterested in the world of Pokemon to joining Ash and Goh on many of their adventures, and it seems like the series is getting ready to throw her into the world of Pokemon contests next. Just as teased with the newest opening theme for the anime that set up some major events for the future, the promo for Episode 105 of the series thrusts her completely into this world as she and Eevee will be taking on a new Pokemon Contest of their own! You can check out the preview below as shared by Pokemon’s official Twitter account:

Episode 105 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Eevee and Sylveon! A Meeting and a Reunion!” and the preview for the episode not only teases Chloe being thrown into the world of Pokemon Contests, she is notably scouted out by Lisia, who was introduced during the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire generation (and making her debut in the anime with this episode). Teasing a return to the Hoenn region and Lilycove City, Chloe is not only introduced to Lisia when she’s scouted but Ash soon comes face to face with the returning Sootopolis Gym Leader, Wallace. It’s yet to be revealed what their half of the episode will be, but it’s certainly exciting.

There are still some major character returns or debuts that fans have been desperate to see in Pokemon Journeys, and Chloe making her way through Pokemon Contests does open up a new avenue to bring back many of these characters (such as the fan favorite Serena).