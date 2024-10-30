New Pokemon Leak Reveals an Axed Eevee Evolution

In 1996, the world’s best Pokemon debuted, and Eevee has only gotten better over the years. The Normal-type Pokemon is nothing short of adorable, and when Generation I checked in on Eevee, fans were sold. From the anime to the video games, Pokemon knew Eevee was a hit, and that success was due to its evolutions. To date, a total of eight adorable Eevee evolutions have gone live. Fans have been begging for a new evolution for years now, and a new leak reveals such an evolution for Eevee was scrapped behind the scenes.

The report surfaced this week as Game Freak, the developer of the Pokemon games, was hit by a major leak. Netizens discovered a 40 GB folder containing unseen assets and documents regarding Pokemon, and they allegedly hail from Game Freak. It did not take long for fans to parse over the information, and it was there a document appeared detailing Eevee’s axed Flying-type evolution.

Eevee’s Flying-type Evolution Was Scrapped for Generation VII

“After being told that the design was similar to a design created by a fan, it was decided that the design costs [of the Pokemon] would be very high,’ the document reads. “Unless there is a game where Flying Eevee is the main character, or if they have high value in the game, then it is not worth the high cost. We could make that decision [someday], but that is not the case at the moment. We will put it on hold until we can determine the importance of this new Pokemon.”

According to the leak, the original design for Flying-type Eevee still exists, but it was never digitized. The artwork lives in the Game Freak office, so there is no telling what they look like. If this leak is accurate, Game Freak originally wanted to bring the Eevee evolution to life in Generation VII, but the Pokemon was axed over a cost analysis.

If the Flying-type Eevee evolution had debuted, well – the fandom would be better for it. In Generation VI, the world watched as Pokemon brought Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution to the screen. Sylveon made a splash with their arrival, and to date, they are the latest evolution to join Eevee’s line. Before Sylveon, Leafeon and Glaceon were introduced in Generation IV. So as you can see, it has been a hot minute since Eevee was given a new evolution.

Will We Ever Get a New Eevee Evolution in Pokemon?

As you can imagine, this latest Pokemon report has fans in an uproar. The fandom has been begging Game Freak for a new Eevee evolution since Generation VI closed, and they could have gotten that addition in Generation VII. We are now staring down the barrel of Generation X, and we have yet to get such an update. Given how popular the Eevee line is, the choice to axe a Flying-type evolution is hard to comprehend, but Game Freak was confident in its choice to hold the character back.

Luckily, the axed debut did not shut the door on Eevee as a whole. The document suggests Game Freak is open to a Flying-type Eevee, but its current design needed an overhaul. The evolution could very well appear in the future, and of course, there are other Eevee evolutions to explore. From Rock-type to Dragon-type, there are tons of types that Eevee has yet to embrace. But given this latest leak, it seems a Flying-type Eevee could join the Pokedex next.

What do you make of this latest Pokemon leak? Is there an Eevee evolution you are desperate to see?


