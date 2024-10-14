Pokemon Leak Outs the Existence of Human-Pokemon Hybrids

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and since its launch, fans have been asking big questions about the series. We know plenty about creature typing and how to raise a competitive team, but bigger topics like Pokemon‘s ‘Big Bang’ have gone unanswered. Now, a massive leak is unpacking answers to those big questions, and its most disturbing reveal has to do with breeding.

And no, we are not talking about the kind of breeding you find in the Pokemon games. It turns out Pokemon can mate with humans, and their offspring went on to make myths. So if you ever wondered why Lucario looked so human, well – that is because the humane genome has been introduced to the Pokemon pool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A POKEMON MATES WITH A HUMAN?

As you can read below, the stories of Pokemon-Human hybrids are horrifying. You might think they were a joke if they had not come from a confirmed leak. The massive leak has shared gigs of data about the Pokemon video games as well as its anime. Some documents relating to the lore of Pokemon were found as well, and that is how we learned about the original sin of Pokemon breeding with humans.

The complete story, which can be found here, is hard to read given its dark themes. If you want a friendlier breakdown of the original sin, you can read our synopsis of the shocking history below:

Long ago in the distant past, the world did not view humans as allies to Pokemon. In fact, the groups were often opposed. While some people treated Pokemon with kindness, others hunted them for fun and sport. It was one of these latter groups that encountered some Slakoths and tortured them. One of the women in that group was then kidnapped by the Slakoth tribe and forced to look at the creatures her tribe killed. The group’s local Slaking then impregnated the woman who gave birth to a Slakoth once she returned home.

Eventually, the tribe learned about the birth, and they killed the hybrid Slakoth to the dismay of its mother. She killed herself in grief, and from then on, the humans began to treat the Slakoth nicer in honor of their friend.

As history continued, other humans began having relations with Pokemon. Octillery, Lapras, and Typholosion are all mentioned in the leak by name. These hybrids went on to dismantle the cultural bonds between Pokemon and humans. For Octillery, they were assaulted by mankind, and Typhlosion masqueraded as a human to marry a young woman who didn’t know any better. The stories are nothing short of horrific, and it shows just how dark the Pokemon IP can be.

THE NEW POKEMON LEAK IS NOTHING SHORT OF HISTORIC

These disturbing reports are almost too wild to believe, but they come confirmed. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that a massive Pokemon leak had surfaced online as a netizen suggested they had over a terabyte of information from Game Freak. Information from the leak began appearing including proprietary information about the Switch 2 and the upcoming Pokemon gen. From game sprites to unreleased character bios, the leak included it all, and these pieces of lore were included in the files.

As for Game Freak, the game developer has confirmed it was hit with a data breach. In August 2024, the company said its server was accessed illegally, and the personal information of its employees was leaked. In this new statement, Game Freak does not mention the ongoing leak specifically in any way. So for now, fans are keeping an eye on Game Freak and The Pokemon Company to see how (and if) any damage control is on the horizon.

What do you make of this wild Pokemon drop? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

