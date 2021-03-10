Pokemon Meets LEGO with This Mecha Rayquaza Build

✖

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its recent anniversary only proved that to newcomers. After being around for 25 years, The Pokemon Company has taken on most markets, but it has yet to best LEGO. In fact, fans have been asking for the giants to team up with a license for years to no avail. But thanks to one builder, you can see how Rayquaza might look if the legendary were turned into a LEGO.

The update went live from Twitter user Kumakin17, and you can find their short video before. The fan says they made a custom Rayquaza LEGO figure, and they managed to upgrade it in such a way that it can transform much like an Autobot.

As you can see above, this Rayquaza build is cool enough just on its own. The legendary beast is shown in spectacular color, and its tail curls once or twice before coming to a point. It doesn't take long for the build to take a turn, and it does so by turning Rayquaza into a Pokemon mecha suit.

The transformation takes a few tweaks as the video shows, and the mecha suit looks incredibly cool. Fans of Gundam will no doubt love the design. It goes without saying this Pokemon x Gunpla combo is the stuff of dreams for some collectors. And if LEGO were to actually make a series of builds like this, the license would make money hand over foot.

What do you make of this impressive build? Should Pokemon work on a deal with LEGO or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.