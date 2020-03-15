Pokemon Fans Have a Lot of Questions About a New Live-Action Rumor

Pokemon is no stranger to the world of live action. After decades of expanding is universe, Pokemon hit up the big-screen last year with its first live-action movie, Detective Pikachu. The film was a success with fans who wanted to see more of the Pokemon Universe in real life, but a recent rumor about Pokemon‘s live-action future has fans asking questions.

And what are those questions? Well, most of them are asking if they are true, and it sounds less and less likely by the minute.

Recently, the page We Got This Covered wrote a piece which suggested its sources knew of a live-action Pokemon venture in the works at HBO. This rumor states HBO Max would bring live-action Pokemon to the streaming service and adapt the original anime which fans know and love. That means Ash Ketchum would resurface as a lead with Pikachu by his side as he tries to become a bonafide Pokemon Master.

This rumor has not been addressed by The Pokemon Company or Warner Bros. Pictures. Neither brand has let even the tiniest whisper of such a project go live, and Pokemon fans are certainly inclined to hold back their approval until official word is given on a TV series. But for now, fans are less-than-enthusiastic about the pitch.

For fans. Like porcelainvulpix on Twitter, the user shared their thoughts on the rumor.. and they weren’t very positive. “Really hope this isn’t true. I never wanna see a Pokemon live action anything. I just know the casting will make me cringe,” they shared.

Their thoughts are being echoed time and again by fans who are nervous to see Pokemon adapt a story they already know. Detective Pikachu worked as it was such a wild card, and the anime’s narrative could work great as a live-action TV series. But when it comes to tackling Ash and Pikachu, well – fans would rather meet a new trainer than see Ash rehashed in a different medium.

