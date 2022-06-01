Pokemon Journeys Hypes Final Arc with Special Actor Interviews

Pokemon Journeys is set to see Ash Ketchum take on his biggest challenge to date within the anime series, as the Master 8 Tournament is set to begin which will determine just who is the best trainer in the world. To help in celebrating the World Coronation Series, the franchise has taken the opportunity to interview each of the voice actors that are set to bring these champions to life and get a read on their excitement for the major tournament.

Pokemon Journeys is set to dive into the World Coronation series, which will determine who is the best trainer in the world today, a title which is currently held by Leon of the Galar Region. Aside from Ash and Leon, the rest of the Masters 8 is made up of trainers including Cynthis, Steven Stone, Lance, Diantha, Alain, and Iris. Should Ketchum actually manage to become the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world and defeat the other members of the Masters 8, ti would certainly be interesting to see how the anime would change as a result and if a new torchbearer would lead the way moving forward following Ash’s decades-long stint as the protagonist of the anime.

Twitter User Dogasus Backpack shared each of the interviews with the voice actors that are set to bring the Masters 8 to life in Pokemon Journeys, with the latest season set to come to an end, presumably, when this major tournament in the world of pocket monsters comes to a close:

Ash has spent the majority of time during Pokemon Journeys collecting some of the strongest pocket monsters that he’s had in his roster to date, including the likes of Gengar, Dragonite, Lucario, and more. However, Goh has been keeping up with Ketchum in this regard, even managing to capture a legendary Pokemon known as Suicune, so if the series is preparing for Ash to hand off the torch, his current “right-hand man” would certainly seem like the best option moving forward.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet set to land on the Nintendo Switch later this year, perhaps Pokemon Journeys will wrap to send Ash and/or Goh to this new region, as has been the case with a number of seasons of the anime’s past.

Who do you think will win the Masters 8 Tournament? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.