Pokemon and Maybelline Releases Special Makeup Collab

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, so when it comes to brand deals, Pikachu knows how the game goes. From food deals to clothing, Pokemon has done it all, and now Maybelline is stepping up to the plate. After all, the makeup house is making its own Pikachu collection, so fans of the franchise will want to jump on the line ASAP.

The update comes from Maybelline itself as the brand confirmed its big deal with The Pokemon Company. According to the announcement, the Maybelline Pokemon Pikachu Collection is out on shelves right now. The items hit markets at the start of April with shops like Amazon even selling the makeup pieces online… but there is a catch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the Pokemon line is only available in Japan. You won’t find the Maybelline line at your local drugstore or mall, but there is always online shopping. Secondhand sellers are already selling items from the Pokemon line if you’re interested in adding a lipstick or brow pencil to your collection.

As for what comes in this Pokemon line, Maybelline has not created new shades for Pikachu or even any new products. The collection simply repackages some fan-favorite items with Pikachu’s help. For example, Maybelline’s top-selling mascara Lashionista is part of the collection, and the hot pink piece comes stamped with a silhouette of Pikachu. The same goes for Maybelline’s brow ultra fluffy power pencils, hyper sharp eyeliners, super stay matte ink lip shades, and one of the brand’s city mini eyeshadow palettes.

What do you think of this cute Pokemon collection? Would you like to nab any of these special makeup pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – SoraNews24