Pokemon: Mewtwo Returns is Getting Manga Adaptation

Not to be mistaken with the upcoming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution film, Mewtwo returned to the world of Pokemon following his initial appearance in the television special, Pokemon Mewtwo Returns. The popular psychic Pokemon hit the scene once again, with Team Rocket attempting to bring the creature back into their “employ” with Ash Ketchu attempting to stop them. While the anime itself was released in the year 2000, a manga adaptation will be dropped on Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine on June 28 of this year.

Mewtwo, the clone of the ancient Pokemon Mew, appeared in this story on a remote island in the Johto region along with the cloned Pokemon of the first film, still attempting to find his place in the world. Threatened by Team Rocket’s Giovanna and the newest member, Domino, Ash and friends aided the cloned Pokemon once again against the nefarious organization’s machinations.

The manga adaptation will be drawn by Machito Gomi, who is also putting together the manga adaptation for the upcoming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution as well, with that adaptation being printed in Coro Coro Comics as well. These newly adapted stories will obviously give fans brand new avenues of discovering their favorite Pokemon stories in a brand new light.

The lesser known sequel to the smash hit first Pokemon animated film may not be as remembered, but it still adds a good deal to the character and lore of Mewtwo. To boot, the film also adds more mythology and characters to the organization of Team Rocket. While Jesse and James are typically the bumbling members of the criminal enterprise, not managing to catch much in the way of Pokemon, whenever Giovanni gets involved, things tend to get a bit more serious.

While this sequel didn’t get a theatrical release in the states like its predecessor, it still counted as an additional chapter in the journey of Mewtwo and his relationship to humanity, specifically with Ash Ketchum and company.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be an official confirmation as to whether this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, originally released in 1998 as Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, but every new look and trailer has strongly implied this so far.