Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Manga Licensed by Viz Media

Pokemon hit the silver screens officially with its first movie that featured the introduction of the all powerful cloned pocket monster that was Mewtwo. The psychic creature that was spawned from the genetic material of the ancient Pokemon known as Mew was brought into a world it didn’t create, with Team Rocket attempting to use this new creation to help them in their nefarious plans! While the computer generated remake, Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, has recently been announced for a release on Netflix later this month, fans will also be able to see the story brought to life in manga form this June!

This manga adaptation of the first Pokemon movie have been licensed by Viz Media, which is a juggernaut in terms of adapting anime franchises to manga for audiences in North America. The manga, much like the remade movie, follows the storyline of the original film to a tee, exploring Ash Ketchum’s adventures as both he, his friends, and his right hand Pokemon in Pikachu attempt to fight both Mewtwo and the advances of Team Rocket!

Twitter User PkmnDub shared the news that Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back would be bringing its manga adaptation to North America via Viz Media, as well as sharing the cover to the upcoming installment of the insanely popular anime franchise:

The manga adaptation of Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution by @VIZMedia will be coming out on June 9th, 2020! (English cover coming soon) pic.twitter.com/xaC7KzNnwV — Pokémon Dub (@pkmndub) February 9, 2020

While the recently released Pokemon film won’t be getting a theatrical release in North America, we’re sure fans aren’t too broken up about it when they can have the remake beamed directly into their homes via Netflix.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution officially released on July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its world premiere at Anime Expo 2019. The film will be releasing in North America on the streaming service of Netflix on February 27th of this year.