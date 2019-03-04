‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Reveals New Look at Pikachu, Squirtle, More

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be celebrating the franchise by releasing what seems to be a completely computer animated remake of Mewtwo Strikes Back, the first movie in the entire franchise. Now fans have been curious to see how their favorite Pokemon would be making the jump to CG.

After sharing a new trailer showing off the new look for Mewtwo along with Ash, Misty and Brock, the latest update from the film reveals a close up look at the new takes on Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and a few other favorites.

As part of an update shared during the latest airing of the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime series in Japan (as spotted by Serebii.net), the franchise shared a quick look at the CG renders for Pikachu, Vulpix, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Togepi, and Psyduck. Each of these additions were around for the first movie as well, so perhaps fans will see the CG renders for the other Pokemon in the first film as well. There’s still a lot of ground for the film to cover before it’s eventual Summer release in Japan.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. Much of the project is still being kept under wraps, and there’s no official synopsis revealed for the film just yet. Though by the looks of the first full trailer for the film, along with new promotional materials, this could be a straight remake of the franchise’s first film.

But since it’s still unconfirmed by the staff, fans are left to wonder exactly what this new film will change about the first film’s story, if any changes are made at all. What has been confirmed, however, is that the film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. Expect more to be revealed as the July release date approaches.

