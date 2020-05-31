Pokemon Adventures Is Ending Its Hiatus Soon and Fans Are Thrilled

Pokemon Journeys went on a new adventure recently like none before as the show was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been about two months since the show left the air and left fans wondering when it might return. Over the weekend, fans got their answer when The Pokemon Company said it would begin airing new episodes at the start of June, and netizens are just as pumped as you'd expect.

The report came late last night when the official team behind Pokemon's new series confirmed the news. The start of June will mark the return of Pokemon Journeys. This means fans will get to check out the show's latest episode soon, and they are thrilled to bits.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

As for what the episode will contain, a promo for the episode promises to follow Ash and Goh on a safari of sorts. The pair are shown running into lots of Generation One monsters like Arbok, Beedrill, Oddish, and many more. However, things get out of whack when an ancient Pokemon shows up during a big thunderstorm which puts Ash out of his comfort zone.

The slides below contain a sample of reactions from fans who are very excited to check out this new episode. The return of Pokemon Journeys has been anticipated for some time now, and many did not know if it would return this year. But as Japan closed its State of Emergency order last week, the country is finding its new normal amongst the pandemic. This means the team behind Pokemon is ready to work, so fans are excited to see what the creators come up with!

