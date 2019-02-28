‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Reveals New Poster

Pokemon has had a big week and it is only getting bigger. On the heels of a new game announcement, a poster for Pokemon‘s next anime film has dropped, and it gives fans their best-look at Mewtwo in quite some time.

Recently, the new poster for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution went live, and it teases what the loose remake will cover. Obviously, Mewtwo is seen front and center in this image, but Mew can be seen with a slew of others in the distance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster, which can be seen below, appears to be borrowing heavily from Pokemon: The Movie a la 1999. The original movie is the one which debuted Mewtwo to the world, so it only makes since for this adaptation to pay respects to its story.

A new poster visual for the 3DCG anime film “Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution” has been unveiled. Masachika Ichimura will voice the role of Mewtwo. The movie will debut in Japanese theaters July 12th //t.co/0u7wca15fB pic.twitter.com/QpYn6m8Gd2 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) February 28, 2019

The poster is set over a massive Pokemon arena in an ornate building. With stained glass windows towering over the field, the tournament is littered with battling Pokemon, but a closer look confirms the pocket monsters are all fighting themselves.

Yes, that’s right. It seems Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be bringing back clones, and that means fans can expect one of the anime’s saddest scenes will be remade in 3DCG.

So far, a full trailer has yet to drop for this anime title, but The Pokemon Company has time left to pull together a reel. This summer blockbuster will hit Japan on July 12 with Masachika Ichimura voicing Mewtwo. Currently, the film has yet to confirm its stars, but fans known Ash and Pikachu will take part as usual. If they’re lucky, other throwback characters like Misty and Brock may show up… or a stray Team Rocket member. The never seem to be too far away, you know?

So, what do you make of this poster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!