‘Pokemon’s Latest Film Is Streaming For Free Now

Now that the Pokemon series is set to debut its newest film in Japan later this Summer, their last film Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! will now be available to watch for anyone who wants to see it.

The film is now available to stream for free at Pokemon’s main website (which you can follow here). Now it’s the perfect time to get prepared for the next film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

The film was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25.

The next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story, will be released on July 13 in Japan with an international release likely following later in the year. Pokemon: Everyone’s Story includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

