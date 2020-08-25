Pokemon Fans React to Anime's Evolution Teaser for Pikachu
Pokemon Journeys has given Ash Ketchum, and his new right hand man Goh, some of the strongest pocket monsters that the trainers have ever encountered and fans are reacting to what might possibly be an evolution for one of Ash's most well known partners in the electric rodent and popular powerhouse known as Pikachu! In an upcoming episode of the latest season of the anime, a summary reveals that Ash's long time pal Pikachu might finally be taking the evolutionary step and becoming the next stage of the creature, finally becoming a Raichu, leaving fans stunned!
Summary and VA List for PM035. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/TqZDJIEanp— Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) August 22, 2020
Do you think that Ash's Pikachu is in fact going to transform into a Raichu? Could this be a swerve that throws fans for a loop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ash and Goh's adventures!
Are Things Not As They Seem?
Yeah now I'm curious what they mean by "thunderstone" is Ash gonna get pikachus mixed up and think that his evolved even tho it didn't?— Pokeboy890 (@Pokeboy890) August 22, 2020
This Is Bait
That is some next level bait 🤦♂️— Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) August 22, 2020
Will Ash Have A Pikachu And A Raichu?
Another theory tho, maybe the female pikachu who is chaseing him tripped and used it on herself and thats the one Goh catches .All doable options for nintendo— Pikachuprincess97 (@FaithC_97) August 24, 2020
We Smell A Reversal
Finally we see Gengar but Pikachu won’t evolve into raichu. Or if it does they’ll just do some anime logic reversing— unban Leafy from YouTube (@Aerozard7520) August 22, 2020
Many Don't Want To Believe It
Bruh... I swear to god if they evolve Ash's Pikachu. Like come on lol I hope we get a misleading— Tia (@TiaLily0730) August 22, 2020
Think Of The Memes
There's no way pikachu's gonna evolve-
If he evolves what's gonna happen to the suprise pukachu meme-— TS_Ruby📌GA pinned📌🔥Scorbunny🔥 (@TS_RubyE) August 22, 2020
A Trick Of The Eye
This is a HUGE BAIT! I saw the preview and Ash's Pikachu is hiding behind a rock as he got chased by a female Pikachu carrying a Thunderstone. Most likely it bumped into another Pikachu. pic.twitter.com/U80kl7d8Pu— Deionized Magicwaterz *Commissions Open!* (@magicwaterz) August 23, 2020
Some Much Needed Love For Raichu
I don’t know why Raichu doesn’t get more love he’s an adorable Pokémon I really like him— Love Anime (@amoursanime) August 22, 2020
