Pokemon Fans React to Anime's Evolution Teaser for Pikachu

Pokemon Journeys has given Ash Ketchum, and his new right hand man Goh, some of the strongest pocket monsters that the trainers have ever encountered and fans are reacting to what might possibly be an evolution for one of Ash's most well known partners in the electric rodent and popular powerhouse known as Pikachu! In an upcoming episode of the latest season of the anime, a summary reveals that Ash's long time pal Pikachu might finally be taking the evolutionary step and becoming the next stage of the creature, finally becoming a Raichu, leaving fans stunned!

