Pokemon Poster Imagines Pikachu's Fire-type Potential

✖

Pikachu has long been one of the main pocket monsters of the long-running franchise's anime series, joining Ash Ketchum in his quest to become one of the greatest trainers in the world, but one fan has decided to see what the electric mouse might look like if it traded in the lightning for a fire aesthetic! Pokemon has been steadfast in making sure that Pikachu's general aesthetic hasn't changed as it has traveled alongside Ash, but it's clear that a makeover with a hot slant could still retain the overall look of one of the most popular pocket monsters!

Pikachu might have never taken on powers that would place it into the "fire" category, but he sure has faced his fair share of pocket monsters that have a fiery temper to match their fiery abilities. In the recent live-action feature-length film of Detective Pikachu, the titular character was placed in a life or death battle with a Charizard that was attempting to impede his journey to solve a huge mystery. With the Pokemon Eevee having the ability to evolve into a number of different types such as Flareon, perhaps one day in the future of the anime franchise, Pikachu will get a similar ability that could give the electric rodent some heat!

Reddit Artist Abz_Art gave a heated makeover to Ash Ketchum's trusty Pokemon, who is currently following both Ash and his new pal Goh in their world tour to become the greatest trainers that they can be while simultaneously fighting some of the strongest Pokemon masters from the Galar Region:

Pokemon Journeys almost had Pikachu change its look, as one episode nearly had it evolve into a Raichu, though we doubt that we'll be seeing the electric rodent gaining the powers of a fire-type pocket monster in the near future. With Ash and Goh trying to improve their relationship with their Pokemon partners to make big strides in the latest season, we're anxious to see what changes the series has for Pikachu moving forward!

Would you like to see Pikachu gain the power of flame at some point in the future? What is your favorite fire type Pokemon that has been introduced in the anime franchise in the long history of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!