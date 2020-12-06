Pokemon Art Turns Each Generation's Starters Into Trainers

✖

Pokemon's starters have been transformed thanks to some fun new art imagining their human forms! Through the eight generations of the franchise's video game and anime releases, fans have been introduced to a number of new cuddly Pokemon buddies that grow alongside their trainers with each new release. Each generation is anchored by three new mascots that tease the new wave of Pokemon to find in each new region in the franchise. These various trios have become such a staple of the franchise overall that some fans have imagined some unique new looks for each of them.

Artist @TinaFate1 (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) did just that as they have crafted some awesome new human looks for all eight generations of starter Pokemon in the series. To start, here are fun new takes on the Kanto starter evolutions Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur along with a Pikachu representing Pokemon Yellow!

Here is a fun take on the Johto starter evolutions, Feraligatr, Meganium, and Typhlosion:

im finna do gen 1 last pic.twitter.com/NSCloi2r66 — Tuna (@TinaFate1) November 30, 2020

There's Hoenn's starters as well with Sceptile, Blaziken and Swampert:

I drew my favorite pokemons into gijinkas pic.twitter.com/InLoKJSCjt — Tuna (@TinaFate1) November 27, 2020

What about Sinnoh's starter evolutions of Infernape, Torterra, and Empoleon? They're here too!

uh oh....might be starting a new series 👀 pic.twitter.com/iXGYZAOlJx — Tuna (@TinaFate1) November 28, 2020

Here comes Unova's starter evolutions with Serperior, Emboar and Samurott

i might go back and do gen 1 and 2.... pic.twitter.com/oXfEzyhgsM — Tuna (@TinaFate1) November 29, 2020

Don't forget Kalos' starter evolutions of Delphox, Greninja, and Chesnaught:

jumpin back to gen 6 pic.twitter.com/WlbG40JA83 — Tuna (@TinaFate1) December 1, 2020

Alola's starter evolutions of Decidueye, Incineroar, and Primarina are here too:

i actually like Alola pic.twitter.com/JuDHNLlq9v — Tuna (@TinaFate1) December 2, 2020

Finally, Galar's starter evolutions of Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon have transformed too!

But what do you think? What are your favorite starters in the Pokemon franchise? Which have been the best to watch in the anime release of the series? Would you want to see an entire series where the Pokemon look like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!