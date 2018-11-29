Disney XD Announces TV Debut of New Pokemon Movie

Disney XD has revealed they will air the next Pokemon movie in December.

Yesterday, Disney XD released a trailer announcing that Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us will air on the cable network on December 8th at 7 PM.

The Power of Us is a standalone film set in Fula City, which seems to be set in the Johto region. Ash and Pikachu meet several interesting characters as they uncover a mystery involving the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora. The movie has no ties to other Pokemon films, although it’s regarded as a sequel to last year’s Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. The title of the movie, The Power of Us, is a not so subtle homage to Pokemon the Movie: 2000, which had an alternate title of “The Power of One.”

The Power of Us had a brief theatrical run in the US earlier this month, but it’s not too much of a surprise that it’s coming to television so quickly. Disney XD also aired last year’s film just a few weeks after it was released in theaters.

Disney XD is the US home of the Pokemon anime and regularly airs new episodes of the current Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon season. Disney also has the television rights to all 20 seasons of the Pokemon anime, along with the corresponding movies.

The Pokemon Company has already revealed that next year’s Pokemon film will feature Mewtwo and is ominously titled Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. This seems to indicate that the movie will be a loose remake of the first Pokemon movie, which showed Mewtwo’s attempt at revenge against the humans who created it.