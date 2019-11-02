Pokemon Shares First Look at Scorbunny’s Anime Debut

Pokemon’s anime will be shaking things up next season as not only will the Galar region from the new Sword and Shield games be featured, but Ash will be exploring every past region of the series thus far. This has opened up the anime to feature all kinds of classic Pokemon that might have been missing from the anime for some time, but that doesn’t mean the new additions will be ignored either. In fact, one of the new generation’s Starter Pokemon will be tagging along for the long haul and fans can see a bit of its debut in the newest trailer.

With the latest trailer for Pokemon: The Series giving fans a first look at new characters like Gou, there’s also a snuck in tease for Scorbunny’s anime debut. This Scorbunny will be playing a big role in the new series too.

As the most mischievous looking of the new Sword and Shield starters, it’s no surprise that Scorbunny was chosen as the leading face of the new generation. Already filled with personality with the brief look we get at the new Pokemon, the preview for the new series even sees Scorbunny landing a major blow on Ash’s highly leveled Pikachu. But Pikachu’s power and abilities usually reset with each new series, so this is no surprise.

Scorbunny will actually be the partner Pokemon of the new protagonist, Gou. Joining Ash on his journey, Gou and Scorbunny will be the window into the Pokemon universe for all of the potential new fans coming jumping in with the latest iteration of the series. Scorbunny already looks to be a fun addition to the series, and it’s certainly going to get in all sorts of fights with Pikachu.

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. Additional confirmed cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Gou, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.