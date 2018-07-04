Japan Unveils Its Own ‘Pokemon’ Soda

You might have thought Pokemon has done it all, and you’d be right. There are few things the iconic franchise hasn’t touched, and the food industry is not exception. So, if you want to sip a Pokemon-style soda, you can.

Just, you’ll have to travel to Japan to do it.

Over on Twitter, Ito En confirmed it has a line of Pokemon soda up for sale. No pocket monsters were injured in the process of making the drinks, but a slew of Pokemon are shown on the front. The fruity drinks all feature artwork of Eevee and its multiple evolutions on its packaging (via Sora News).

For the first version, you can try out the drink guys like Vaporeon and Jolteon like. Umbreon and Espeon can be found on another version while Leafeon hangs out on a third. As for the fourth, the fairy-type Sylveon can be found.

Oh, and Pikachu can also be found on all the drinks. After all, how can you not include the adorable pocket monster here?

If you want to try these drinks out, you can get your hands on them in Japan. The drinks can be found at Ito En individually, but there are also larger packs up for sale. You can buy a full 24-pack of the Pokemon Soda in all its pastel glory this summer.

Of course, this isn’t the first partnership Pokemon has done with food companies. Not only has the franchise done several toy deals with giants like McDonald’s in the past, but Ito En has enjoyed such a relationship in the past. The company produced its own veggie drinks based on Pokemon’s various leaf types last year, but something tells fans this mango-flavored soda will be a bigger hit.

Would you try out this limited-edition soda?