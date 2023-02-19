Pokemon x Squishmallow Is Teasing a Mystery Announcement

Last summer, the world learned Pokemon was ready to partner with Squishmallow, and plush collectors haven't known rest since. The hunt is on these days to bring home the cuddly collaboration, and plenty of fans are begging for more items to drop. And thanks to a new teaser, fans are thinking Pokemon x Squishmallow will drop new goodies soon.

The update comes courtesy of Squishmallow as the toy brand posted a story on social media for fans. It was there fans were teased about another Pokemon announcement, and the big news is slated to drop on Monday morning. "We're dropping news with Pokemon on Monday at 9am PT – you won't want to miss it," the story reads.

Squishmallows fans: It looks like new information about their Pokémon collaboration will be revealed this Monday at 9 AM PST! What could be coming!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/WC3xmYdhyg — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 17, 2023

Of course, fans are keeping a close eye on the news ahead of schedule, and they have theories for what's coming. After all, Pokemon has already brought its first two Squishmallows to big-box retailers. Though stock is limited, stores like Walmart and Target have put Gengar and Pikachu on shelves as of late. And now, fans are hoping this big announcement will bring more plushes to the table.

After all, initial reports regarding the Pokemon x Squishamllow line said Snorlax would be part of the collection. Other rumors said Togepi would join in on the fun, and there are more Pokemon out there who'd fit this cute collaboration. After all, Eevee is just begging for a Squishmallow at this point, and other picks like Bidoof would have collectors going feral. For now, fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see what this teaser is all about, but hopefully it is good news. At the very minimum, a restock on the collaboration's current plushes would be great, so we're keeping our fingers crossed!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon x Squishmallow tease? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.