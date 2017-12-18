These ‘Pokemon’ Anime Sketches Show A Cute New Side of Ash and Pikachu

The Pokemon anime series is one of the most popular series in Japan, and that has certainly not changed with Pokemon’s sixth iteration, Sun & Moon.

Celebrating its popularity at Jump Festa 2018, one of the animation supervisors of the Pokemon: Sun & Moon anime, Maiko Katsuki, drew up some incredibly cute sketches of Ash and Pikachu.

The sketch features a colored pencil drawing on Ash and Pikachu that is just as cute as it is in the anime series, there is even an in-progress photo of the sketch:

For those who wanted more Pikachu, Maiko Katsuki sketched out a cute new Pikachu sketch as well:

If you have enjoyed these sketches, perhaps you will enjoy the newest Pokemon film, which was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently slated for a February 2018 release on home video.

The next Pokemon film has already been teased as well. Currently only known as Pokemon 2018, the film features a brand new character as well as a wildly distinct look for Ash (even more drastic than his look in the Sun and Moon series) that has fans taken aback. It’s currently slated for a July 2018 release.