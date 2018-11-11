New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Sees Ash Encounter His Next Rival

One of the most highly regarded elements of Pokemon’s Sun and Moon games was the introduction of the player’s newest rival, the laid back and kind Hau. Now Ash and the others will be meeting him soon enough.

Appearing in the next episode, the preview for Episode 97 of the Sun & Moon anime teases a big battle between Ash’s Rowlet and Hau’s Dartrix.

Episode 97 of the series is titled “The Master Dartrix!! The Sleeping Rowlet-zzzz,” and although Hau looks just as carefree as he always does, he’s been training a fierce Dartrix. Seeing this Dartrix must have awakened something in Ash’s Rowlet as fans can see it doing a bit of training after seeing how well its evolutionary form was fighting and flying.

At some point in the next episode, Hau’s Dartrix will do battle with Ash’s Rowlet and it’s going to be a fun one. With the burning rivalry between the two in the same evolutionary chain, this adds an extra layer to Ash’s newest rivalry. There’s no indication as to how long Hau will be sticking around in the series, so even if it’s just this next episode alone, fans will enjoy his presence anyway. At the very least, there’s going to be fun Dartrix v. Rowlet action from the looks of the preview.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”