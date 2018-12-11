New ‘Pokemon’ Preview Sees Pikachu Take on Zeraora

The latest episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon had Ash and Pikachu not only come face to face with the Ultra Beast Guzzlord, but the newest Legendary Pokemon Zeraora as well.

It didn’t go quite as smoothly as fans hoped either as Ash and Pikachu battled against Zeraora and lost, but it seems there’s a rematch on the horizon in the next episode.

The latest episode of the series had Ash and Pikachu come into the path of a raging Guzzlord, and a mysterious trainer named Dia and his Zeraora came by to save them. In order to earn Dia’s trust, Ash challenges the two to a battle and Zeraora quickly defeats Pikachu. Though Pikachu does put up a good fight, Zeraora’s attacks were too strong in the end.

The two seem to have a rematch as the preview for Episode 101 of the series, titled “Fire! The Twin Sparking Gigavolt of Friendship!,” begins with Zeraora and Pikachu have a clash of Iron Tail and Close Combat in the sky once again, only it looks like Pikachu has the upper hand this time around.

Zeraora first made his debut in Pokemon: The Power of Us, and now fans are loving the fact that they are able to see this Legendary Pokemon in a new way. Especially now that Zeraora is soon going to do battle with an Ultra Beast.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”