Pokemon: Sun & Moon Reveals Ash’s New Motivation To Become A League Champion

As the Alola League tournament approaches, never has there been a more stress inducing time for Ash Ketchum. With fans chomping at the bit for our favorite Pokemon trainer to FINALLY win a tournament, Ash reveals a brand new motivation that is propelling him to a much needed victory. In a recent installment of Pokemon Sun and Moon, Ash, or Satoshi as he’s called in the original Japanese version, broke down why he is pushing himself more than ever to come out on top in the Alola League.

Twitter User Arkeus88 displayed a clip from a recent installment of Sun and Moon where Ash tells his friends that Professor Kukui’s hard work in creating the league is inspiring him to come out on top:

This speech Ash makes about how much Alola means to him is so heartwarming #anipoke pic.twitter.com/DCHwrsgnvL — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) June 30, 2019

Ash tells the friends that he’s made in the current season that the league will give him the ability to train and fight alongside all the friends he’s made on the island. If he weren’t to give his all and attempt to take the “crown”, then he would be doing a disservice to Kukui and the work that the Professor has put in trying to act as a mentor to the young Pokemon trainer.

Ketchum is going to have his work cut out for him regardless, as even if he manages to win, he’ll still have to take on the threat that is the Masked Royal, who may or may not be his very own Professor Kukui.

Do you think this newfound motivation will allow for Ash to finally win a tournament? Is Ash’s current roster enough for him to end up on top of the Alola League? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”