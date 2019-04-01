‘Pokemon: Sun and Moon Ultra Adventures’ Now Streaming On Netflix

If you are ready to catch up on all things Pokemon, then your time has come. Thanks to Netflix, there is a new anime season to add to your queue, and the release could not have come at a better time.

Today, Netflix hit up fans with Pokemon: Sun and Moon Ultra Adventures. The new season is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S., UK, and a few other territories.

For those curious about this season, it is the one which follows after the original Pokemon: Sun and Moon anime. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are very much in the Alola region still as they travel the tropical area with their new friends and Pokemon companions.

The release could not have been timed any better as April 1st marks a big day for the Pokemon franchise. While the game celebrates its anniversary in February, the anime follows with its birthday this month. A couple decades back, Pokemon debuted its anime in Japan for the first time on April 1st, so fans can celebrate the big birthday by binging the series’ latest season on Netflix tonight.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

