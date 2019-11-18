Beloved Manga Artist Created Two Characters for Pokemon Sword and Shield

The weekend has passed, and there are countless people playing Pokemon in celebration. Just days ago, the world was given access to the franchise’s latest game, leaving players in awe of the Galar region. With a new area to dive into, fans are getting to know the characters of Pokemon Sword and Shield, but some of them may look familiar to anime fans.

And why is that? Well, it isn’t just because of their adorable, wide-eyed looks. It turns out the creator of Land of the Lustrous designed two of the game’s main characters.

Taking to Twitter, fans were let in on the fact thanks to Pokemon. The franchise’s Japanese site posted a biography about Chairman Rose and his assistant. The two are seen often in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so the franchise asked Ichikawa Haruko to design them.

Ichikawa Haruko („Hōseki no kuni“) did two character designs for the new Pokémon games! https://t.co/LagzHM5OSq — Berlitz von Mandelbrot (@Zeitozean) November 18, 2019

Back in October, fans were first told about the artist’s work, but it flew under the radar until release. Twitter user bunphos noticed the similarities between Rose and Haruko’s work last month. They tweeted a comparison between Rose and Aechmea, so it is no wonder why the two men look so similar.

For fans, this little fact is a fun one to keep in their pocket, and Haruko is gracious to have given their time. In fact, the artist has worked on other Pokemon series, so you can guess which game they worked on. A few years back, Haruko did several designs for Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon which means the artist is all good with fans.

