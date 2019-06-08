Pokemon Fan-Art Imagines Hilarious New Way to Take Down Godzilla

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently burning its way through theaters, and fans have seen how Godzilla stacks up against other famous Toho Kaiju like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. But how would Godzilla do in the world of Pokemon? The newest Pokemon generation is introducing a new mechanic called “Dynamax” which grows the famous mons to an enormous new size, and fans have naturally already pit them against Godzilla.

With the new mechanic also providing players with a Kaiju-sized Pokeball, one fan has imagined it being a hilarious new way to not only take down Godzilla but add it to their party. Check it out below!

Artist @okamura3220 (who you can find on Twitter here), shared the above art that imagines Godzilla appearing as one of the massive Dynamax “Pokemon” battles fans will soon be able to experience in the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield. The game allows players to catch the massive Pokemon with a new kind of Poke Ball, and this art imagines it working against Godzilla.

The new Dynamax feature is exclusive to the new Sword and Shield games and is a special mechanic that grows the Pokemon for a limited time. By activating a special band like fans would Z moves or Mega Evolutions in previous generations, players can Dynamax their Pokemon partners for three turns. This boosts certain abilities and moves, and fans have imagined all kinds of Pokemon they want to grow through this mechanic. One of the most popular choices for this is the dinosaur Pokemon Tyranitar, which is probably what sparked this hilarious Godzilla comparison.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” Though the film might have had trouble with critics, ComicBook.com’s own review showed major support for the film. You can check out our spoiler-free review for the film here.