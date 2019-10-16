New Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveal Draws Major Godzilla Comparisons

If there is one thing fans need to know about Pokemon, it is the series’ love of kaiju monsters. The entire franchise was inspired by the monster films to begin with, and it has paid subtle homages to guys like Godzilla over the years. With a new game on the horizon, kaiju fans did expect for Pokemon Sword and Shield to do something nice for Godzilla, and they were right.

No, really – they were totally right. Today, a brand-new trailer went live for Pokemon Sword and Shield which introduced some new evolutions to the franchise. As it turns out, Charizard will be open to a Gigantimax transformation which turns him into a fiery dragon with ties to Godzilla.

Oh, and he’s not alone! Mothra shows up as well, and you can guess which Generation One Pokemon was tasked to bring the Queen of the Monsters to life.

As you can see in the slides below, the Internet is rife with comparisons between Charizard and Godzilla. The form the evolved Pokemon takes is a massive one which already puts its size on par with the kaiju. Its glowing belly, scales, and fiery spikes make Charizard look very similar to Burning Godzilla which fans picked up on.

Official art of Gigantamax Charizard and Butterfree pic.twitter.com/fXWDmzDvqS — Smogon University (@SmogonU) October 16, 2019

As for Mothra, it turns out the beloved kaiju gets its due from Butterfree. The Generation One star will have a Gigantimax form, and it will turn the butterfly into a massive one. With a green and white color scheme going on, Butterfree looks an awful lot like Mothra from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With both of these forms appearing in one trailer, fans cannot help but compare the two to Godzilla, but the word is out on if Mechagodzilla will make an appearance in the game.

