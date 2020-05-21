Pokemon Fan Finishes Stunning Generation 1 Tapestry after 3 Years

Pokemon fans are some of the craftiest out there, and one Reddit user proved that in spades with a special piece of work. Engagedmusician got the entire fandom buzzing after they posted a photo of their awaited Pokemon cross-stitch. After three years of hard work, the fan managed to finish the stunning piece, and it would be wrong to call the cross-stitch anything other than fine art.

You can find the photo of her tapestry below and marvel at its gorgeous colors. The user posted the still to Reddit, and Pokemon fans had all sorts of questions. As it turns out, this stunning pattern surfaced online for free several years back, but the hard work which went into this piece was totally worth the time.

According to Engagedmusician, the tapestry was done for her now-husband. She promised the cross-stitch as a birthday gift and has been working on it all this time. There is no plan to sell this for anyone wondering, but you can find the cross-stitch pattern for this Pokemon piece online if you want to take a crack at this. That is, if you have the time to spare.

However, you may be able to get the pattern done faster if you hustle. The user who made this tapestry admits she was inundated with roadblocks while she worked on it. From getting a Masters degree to getting married and moving four times, Engagedmusician had quite a lot to do. But when you look closely at this gorgeous Pokemon piece, you couldn't tell it was done under a crunch.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the piece and asking when the next will be done. This piece dedicates all 110,00+ stitches to the first generation of Pokemon, but there are eight total now. So if someone wants to follow up this tapestry with a second generation tribute, we wish you the best of luck!

Would you be willing to tackle a Pokemon project this complicated? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!