‘Pokemon: The Power of Us’ Pits Pikachu Against Eevee in New English Clip

Pokemon: The Power of Us recently finished its short run in theaters, but for those that missed their chance to catch it, the film has released a brand new clip of the English dub.

The new clip features Ash help his new friend Risa try and catch a Pokemon of her very own, luckily for fans, it’s a powerful looking Eevee who does battle with Pikachu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip sees that Risa doesn’t have any Pokemon of her own, so Ash walks her through he first Pokemon battle (with Pikachu’s help) in order to catch her potential new Eevee. Eevee and Pikachu are the current mascots of the Let’s Go games, so seeing them do battle here is a big moment for sure.

Pokemon: The Power of Us (released in Japan under the title of Everyone’s Story) and Fathom Events hosted a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, 28, with the film’s final screening takin place on December 1. There’s no need to fret if you missed its short theatrical run, however, much like Pokemon: I Choose You, The Power of Us will be making its TV debut on Disney XD on December 8 at 7PM.

Pokemon: The Power of Us is officially described as such, “Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, the first five seasons of the anime series are currently being streamed on Twitch for a special holiday marathon. Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running until December 3, taking a break until it picks back up on Christmas Eve, you can find out more details and check out the marathon for yourself at the link here.