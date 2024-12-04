Pokemon TV Returns for Fans to Stream Their Favorite Episodes

Catching all the episodes of Pokemon’s anime might be more difficult at this point than capturing the pocket monsters themselves. Split across quite a few streaming services including Netflix, Tubi, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and more, Pokemon fans were dealth a major blow when it was revealed earlier this year that the YouTube channel Pokemon TV would be closing its doors. Luckily, the anime franchise is planning to add new material to its platform that housed countless episodes of the television series and it is doing so far sooner than you might expect. While the YouTube channel might not house all of Pokemon’s episodes at the moment, a free platform for the franchise is always a welcome addition for pocket monster enthusiasts.

Pokemon TV first began as a website in 2010, housing countless episodes for the anime adaptation that has netted over one thousand episodes to date. As it stands, it’s impossible to watch the entirety of the franchise’s anime entries on one platform, but hopefully this might change with the return of Pokemon TV’s YouTube channel. An official reason as to why the original YouTube channel stopped supplying new anime material to fans in March of this year was never revealed but this turnaround is certainly a welcome one for Pokemon fans worldwide.

Pokemon On The Small Screen

While The Pokemon Company did not release an official statement on the return of Pokemon TV, the Youtube Channel did release a new banner to hype the comeback. Starting on December 6th, “full episodes, live streams and compilations” will be once again added to Pokemon TV. While the YouTube channel never went completely off the grid, new material being added to the platform is sure to have fans once again exploring the library that is still quite a hefty one to this day.

Ironically enough, earlier this summer, Pokemon did announce that they would be partnering with the platform known as FAST. In August, FAST announced that it would house twenty-two seasons of the Pokemon anime on its platform with Vice President Lara Ilie sharing the following statement, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Pokemon to FAST audiences as a single-IP channel for the first time ever. FAST is an important component of an omni-channel strategy to grow brands and reach fans everywhere they’re watching. As a leader in audience engagement for kids and families, we’re looking forward to leveraging our FAST expertise to reach the ever-growing Pokemon community.”

Pokemon’s Anime on The Horizon

At present, Pokemon Horizons is the current season that is letting anime fans explore the world of trainers and pocket monsters. With Ash Ketchum and Pikachu retiring as the stars of the series following Ash’s World Championship victory, new trainers Liko and Roy have been leading the charge in the latest series. While the two trainers might not have Team Rocket to deal with in their new adventures, the villainous Explorers are causing some major problems in the protagonists’ lives. Luckily, Roy and Liko do have some major back-up thanks to the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of trainers looking to learn more about the Pokemon of their world.

Ash might be gone from the anime series but he might not be gone forever. Following his departure from the television series, executives have hinted at the idea that we might see him make a comeback though when and how remains anyone’s guess.

Want to stay updated on Pokemon TV and its upcoming return this week? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Pokemon and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.