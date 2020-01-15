Watch: Explore New Galar Region Story in Pokemon: Twilight Wings

Pokemon has had a big year so far, and it is time for another major reveal to go live. Today, fans were given a gift when Pokemon: Twilight Wings made its debut. The premiere marks the first episode of a seven-part miniseries, and fans can watch it now for free on Youtube.

The video was released on Pokemon‘s official page just moments ago. The video runs at just under ten minutes, and it follows several new character as their stories in the Galar region are explored. A few familiar faces also return, and fans will step away from the first episode more invested than they expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first episode starts easily enough with a young boy watching a match from his bed. John is joined by his friend Tommy who races to watch the exciting match with his friend, and the pair cheer on Leon during his match. It doesn’t take long before the champion wins, and John is left wishing he could watch Leon battle in a stadium live.

Such a task is difficult for the boy given he has been hospitalized for years. Tommy has been around as much as possible to support him, but John still wants more. That is why the blond boy begins to panic when he learns Chairman Rose is about to visit his ward. And in an attempt to impress the man, John draws him a little picture.

Of course, John misses his shot at first, but he is able to give his picture to Rose in the end. In a very gorgeous finale, fans watch as John and Tommy celebrate, and a story is set in motion. It seems like the pair are on their way to becoming Pokemon Trainers for real, and they’ve got Rose’s eye on them. Now, they just need to find a footing in the profession and explore their natural gifts at Pokemon wranglers beyond the hospital’s walls.

What do you think of this first episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to read more on this new miniseries, you can thanks to The Pokemon Company. The brand releases its first synopsis for the series which you can read here: “John is a young boy who’s been hospital-bound from an early age. Ever since he saw his first Pokémon battle on TV, he’s been a big fan of Champion Leon—and he’s dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from Chairman Rose pave the way for his dreams to come true?”