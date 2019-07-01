Pokemon Cosplay Perfectly Turns Venusaur Into a Human

One of the most popular trends in the Pokemon fandom is giving each of the monsters a human form, and often this leads to surprising results fans get the most out of this different perspective. Not only has this lead to lots of great fan art, this has branched into the world of cosplay as fans have somehow created great looking human interpretations of even the most wildly designed Pokemon.

Bringing the starter evolution Venusaur to life in this way must have been a major challenge as this Pokemon in particular is far and away from what someone would consider as “human” entity. But one artist was up to the task and brought Venusaur into the human world with a surprising warrior take. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Mancini @ LA Anime Expo (@lisa.mancinerh) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

Cosplay Artist Lisa Mancini (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above warrior take on Venusaur, and it’s certainly an impressive interpretation. Venusaur isn’t the most visually appealing Pokemon outside of the large flower on its back, but this cosplay flips that on its head by using the flower as an accent to a much better look. By creating an armored warrior look like this, which can even be interpreted as a Wonder Woman cosplay given the “vine whip,” it circumvents Venusaur’s distinct face.

By making the giant flower a shield, it creates a much more fun image than Venusaur could ever really give in the series. Given its size, it can’t really divulge in the high speed action of Pokemon battles but this warrior human take provides a much better alternative!

