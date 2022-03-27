Pop Team Epic Reveals Season 2 Release Window

Pop Team Epic will soon be returning for a second season, and has finally set a release window for the anime’s big return! Bkub Okawa’s original gag manga went on to debut with one of the most memorable anime adaptations released in the last few years. Not many fans had an idea as to what to expect from the anime when it premiered in the Winter 2018 anime schedule, and it went on to befuddle fans even more. Now the series is finally returning with a second season of new episodes scheduled to make their debut later this years.

First announced to be in the works with a scheduled release some time this year, Pop Team Epic released a special new teaser trailer for the second season during AnimeJapan 2022 that confirmed that the second season will be hitting this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. While there has yet to be any concrete release date for the new season just yet, the new teaser trailer for the season brings back voice actor Shota Aoi as the time traveler he had made a cameo as during the first season’s finale. Teasing a whole new plot for Season 2, you can check out the trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hoshiiro_anime/status/1507507631233007618?s=20&t=U4kSwMqJ5VG1oigGqSASGg

It’s yet to be revealed what kind of voice talent, production staff, or even studio are currently attached to the second season as of this writing. If the first season is anything to go by, fans should be expecting the unexpected here as there are still many ways the new episodes can surprise fans. This might even include some voice cast shake ups, story shake ups and more. But if you wanted to see what the series has to offer, there are plenty of ways to do so.

If you wanted to catch up with Pop Team Epic before the second series debuts, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The series is officially described as such, “Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Pop Team Epic returning this Fall for Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!