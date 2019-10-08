Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is Already a Huge Hit with Adult Swim Fans

After Genndy Tartokovsky brought Samurai Jack to an end with the incredible return to form with Season 5, fans have been waiting to see what would come next from the prolific creator. This was soon revealed to be Primal, a new series coming to Adult Swim set in the Prehistoric Era following an unlikely duo of a caveman and a T-Rex. Each new promo and teaser for the series promised a brutal yet gorgeous series much like Samurai Jack, and now that the first episode has debuted on Adult Swim what do fans think? It’s already a huge hit.

Introducing fans to a bleak world where it’s literally eat or be eaten, the first episode sees an unexpected partnership form in the most dire of circumstances. Free of dialogue, but full of bloody action, the first episode has been a smash success if reactions from fans are anything to go by.

What did you think of the first episode of Primal? Is the lack of spoken dialogue going to be a problem for you? What do you think of the bloody action? Will you be following along with each new episode? Read on to see what fans are saying about the series’ premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Adult Swim describes Primal as such, “Primal centers around a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a dinosaur on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.”

“I’m About to Cry for a Caveman”

This #Primal series is real tearjerker. I’m 10 minutes in and heard no dialogue whatsoever and yet I feel like I’m about to cry for a caveman. — AC (@acwilder26) October 8, 2019

“Intense and Beautiful”

Everything’s so intense and beautiful, and I’m just… Wow! #Primal — Kimberly Rene (@pinkmegadrill) October 8, 2019

Heartbreaking Already, and We Just Got Started!

HOLY HELL @adultswim, did y’all have to hit me in the feels so hard before the first commercial break. #Primal pic.twitter.com/ZrmjGtZDti — Michael Gerald (@MrMichaelGerald) October 8, 2019

“No Dialogue Needed”

This series is amazing. Similar to Jack, no dialogue needed. Just great visuals #Primal on [adult swim] — Anthony M (@ant3YT94) October 8, 2019

“Didn’t Expect the Show to be Like This!”

#Primal is so intense!! Damn!! I did not expect this show to hit this hard!! I seriously didn’t expect the show to be like this! It’s amazing!! The action! The art! Quickly becoming a show I’ll follow! — Zakthestreetfighter (@DarksideofZak) October 8, 2019

“Absolutely Astonishing”

#Primal is one of the darkest, violent shows I’ve seen in years. Absolutely astonishing. — Joseph Ocasio (@StarBats92) October 8, 2019

BRAVO

Gendy Tartakovsky’s Primal Adult Swim!!!!!! BRAVO BRAV-FUCKING-OHHHHHH!!!!!!!!! — sean magee (@s8njr666) October 8, 2019

Wait a Minute…