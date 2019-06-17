Pro Wrestler Hits Rings with My Hero Academia Cosplay

Anime and pro wrestling have a ton in common. Both involve long running stories, high octane battles featuring larger than life personalities, and fantastical outfits you wouldn’t normally see someone wearing on the street. Due to this connection, anime has made its way into the wrestling world through some of the professional athletes who have tapped into the medium to inspire their work.

One such talent is Leva Bates, who has shown off her love for My Hero Academia by hitting the ring in some awesome U.A. tracksuit cosplay. Check it out!

Taking to Twitter, Bates showed off her My Hero Academia gear and stated, “Well, rest of the wrestling show got rained out, so playing indoors in my U.A. High track suit! Plus Ultra!!!” This isn’t the only time Bates has shown off her love of anime as she once posed for her championship photos in both My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan cosplay before. She’s also branched off into non-anime cosplay, and it’s always a joy to see what she’ll wear to the ring next!

Leva Bates is currently signed to the burgeoning All Elite Wrestling promotion, and it’s currently gaining a ton of attention among wrestling fans as it prepares to head to television as a major alternative to the WWE juggernaut. With Bates on the roster, it’s hard not to see why.

My Hero Academia has been confirmed to return for its fourth season on October 12th. With the recent release of its first full trailer, fans are now excited to see many new characters, the Big 3 in action, and are wondering just how the intense Shie Hassakai arc will unfold.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.