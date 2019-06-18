Promare to Host North American Debut at Anime Expo 2019

All eyes have been on Studio Trigger’s big film debut, Promare, ever since it released in Japan, and GKIDS announced that audiences in North America would get their chance to see the film later this Fall. But for a lucky few attending Anime Expo 2019 in just a couple of weeks, they will get to see the film early as Promare will be holding its North American premiere during the convention.

Taking place July 5th, Anime Expo 2019 will be able to attend the North American premiere of the film with special guests Studio Trigger co-founder Hiroyuki Imaishi, creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi, and character designer Shigeto Koyama in attendance.

The most alluring thing about the announcement, however, is that the official Anime Expo press release teases that Studio Trigger will also be making an announcement about their next project after the screening too. So for fans of the studio’s work like Promare, Kill la Kill, and Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, it’s going to be the place to be!

For those not attending Anime Expo 2019, GKIDS has confirmed that Promare will be getting a limited theatrical release on September 17, 19, and 20th in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. Released in Japan on May 24th, Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation).

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex.

GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.