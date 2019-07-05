Promare Releases English Trailer

With the flurry of announcements and events rolling out of Anime Expo, none may be as electric and filled with energy as the premiere for the upcoming animated film, Promare. From the studio that was responsible for Little Witch Academia and Kill La Kill comes a new anime installment that follows a team of emergency rescuers as they attempt to fight back the forces of the “Burnish” and their offshoots, “Mad Burnish” Distributors GKIDS have released a new trailer to show what fans have in store from Promare.

Anime News Network dropped the arrival of the first official teaser from GKIDS for the feature film that will be premiering to American audiences this fall:

At first glance, we’re reminded of the anime franchise, Gurren Lagann, simply because our Promare protagonist, Galo, bares a striking resemblance to the heroic, albeit short tempered, Kamina from that series. The movie itself has already been released in Japan on May 24th, but is looking to hit U.S. shores in September of this year during screenings held country-wide on the 17th and 19th. The showing on the 17th will be dubbed while the screening on the 19th will be in the original Japanese language with English subtitles, so you’ll have your choice if you’re more into the former or the latter.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex.

GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.