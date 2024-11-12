Promise of Wizard Is the Next Big Fantasy Anime With January 2025 Release

With fantasy anime dominating the community all through 2024, with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Delicious in Dungeon, and Wistoria: Wand and Sword all succeeding in capturing the hearts of anime fans, it seems as though 2025 plans to keep up this momentum. One new series in particular, Promise of Wizard, which is slated to drop during the winter 2025 anime season, promises a magic-fueled isekai story that could be the perfect pick for fans of shojo aesthetics. Based on an otome-esque mobile game of the same name, the upcoming anime adaptation of the franchise will be produced by Liden Films, best known for their absolutely gorgeous work on series like Tokyo Revengers and Call of the Night.

The original game revolves around the central protagonist, known as the Sage, a player-insert who is transported from modern day Japan into a high fantasy world filled with magic, wizardry, and other genre staples. The Sage is quickly introduced to a collective of wizards known as Sage’s Wizards who were summoned by previous Sages and tasked with fighting against the Great Calamity – the world’s moon, which descends onto their world once every year to wreak havoc on its inhabitants. The game’s narrative is massive, following a main story as well as multiple event and side stories as you can see in the trailer above.

While Anime Fans Are Tired of Isekai, Promise of Wizard Might Offer More Than Meets the Eye

While isekai is, admittedly, very overdone and has been reduced to being treated as fodder every season, Promise of Wizard seems more than capable of standing on its own as a strong contender as one of the better fantasy anime dropping in the new year. What the series might end up lacking in romance tropes, it more than makes up for in a surprisingly well thought out and realized fantasy setting, with rules and laws that easily draws in fans of more complex fantasy adventures. Each of the main characters boasts a memorable design, and, from the main trailers teasing whats to come, it seems as though Liden Films has put in the work to make this series so much more than a standard, run-of-the-mill mobile game adaptation.

When the series drops on January 6th, 2025 in Japan, it will likely follow the game’s first main story, which will show the main protagonist, Sage, being transported to the world of wizards to fight back against the Great Calamity before it has the opportunity to claim more lives. In this storyline, audiences will see the Sage come into their own and embrace the strange powers they inherited upon being transported – including the unique ability to revive the wizards lost during the last battle against the Great Calamity.