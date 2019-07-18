This Family Cosplay Horrifyingly Brings The Promised Neverland to Life

Hands down, this one of the most terrifying cosplays we’ve ever seen. By using every member of their family, this cosplay group has presented a horrifying new photo that brings to life both the Promised Neverland protagonists and the monsters that hide in the shadows awaiting them. The series has managed to become a fan favorite, thanks in part to the air of mystery constantly surrounding it, along with its unique premise and characters.

Twitter User Cerumyu shared this perfect family portrait that perfectly encapsulates the series and its darker overtones:

Had a somewhat impromptu The Promised Neverland shoot with @TheLusers @ #AnimeExpo2019 💕 Great #cosplay (& Kpop) family~! The kids were tired but good sports about it 😊 I’m sure they’ll post more on their twitter. I mostly post my shoots on Instagram. https://t.co/mLngeyJcSD pic.twitter.com/zy68p1S4FF — Ann 🦋 (@cerumyu) July 9, 2019

The Promised Neverland delivered a number of shocks and surprises throughout its first season, and will be sure to reveal even more when it returns for its second season, which is already in the works. Setting itself as one of the most unique anime on the market today, following a group of orphans that discover their orphanage is far more sinister than they once believed, The Promised Neverland presents a scenario where viewers are left wondering, “How on earth are these three protagonists going to overcome their predicament?”

What do you think of this amazing Promised Neverland cosplay from this family unit? Are you excited to see the second season of the anime franchise drop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanbe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”