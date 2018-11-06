New ‘Psycho-Pass’ Film Trilogy Reveals First Trailer

The Psycho-Pass series will soon be releasing a new film trilogy, and now fans have gotten the best look at the upcoming trilogy yet with a brand new trailer showing off footage from all three films.

Along with the debuted footage, the trailer also gives fans the first taste of the film trilogy’s theme, Ling Tosite Sigure’s “Adnormalize,”which served as the series’ first opening theme but has been remixed by Masayuki Nakano for the trilogy.

Subtitled Sinners of the System, the new trilogy begins with Case 1: Crime and Punishment, premiering January 25 next year. The first film features Mika Shimotsuki (voiced by Ayane Sakura) and Nobuchika Ginoza (Kenji Nojima) in the lead roles.

The second film, Case 2: First Guardian, releases February 15, 2019 and features Teppei Sugo (Hiroki Touchi) and Tomonori Masaoka (Kinryuu Arimoto) as the leads. The third film, Case 3: Beyond the Vengeance, focuses on Shinya Kogami (Tomokazu Seki) and releases March 8.

The film trilogy will be three independent stories at different points in the main Psycho-Pass timeline, so fans have been speculating about when exactly the new films take place. The current theory is that the first film will act as a prequel, and the final film in the trilogy will act as a sequel to the main series.

Fans of the original series should be relieved to hear that original series director Naoyoshi Shiotani is returning to direct the new film trilogy as well. Ryo Yoshigami provided the script for the first film, and Makoto Fukami wrote the script for the second and third films. The first two films officially premiered during the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival in October, but the third film will not make its official debut until next year.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, film, video games, and even a brand new series debuting next year.