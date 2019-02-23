‘Radiant’ Anime Announces Second Season

The anime adaptation of Tony Valente’s Radiant was one of the biggest releases of the Fall 2018 anime season, and although talk online has quieted among fans of the series as it continued there’s still a healthy amount of support.

That support is sure to pick up as the anime has confirmed the series will continue on with a second season coming this October.

Announced on the official Twitter account for the Radiant anime, now that the first season has wrapped the second season is currently on track to air on NHK in Japan this October. This will make a full year’s wait from the premiere of the first season, but fans will have quite a lot to look forward to as the second season has also been confirmed to run for 21 episodes.

Originally created by Tony Valente, the groundbreaking French manfra Radiant has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release. The first season of the anime premiered last October, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerch, the voice cast for Radiant includes Yumiri Hanamori as Seth, Aoi Yuuki as Melie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma, Tetsu Inada as Boss, Ryohei Kimura as Piodan, Kenichi Ogata as Santori, Ayane Sakura as Lieselotte, Saori Hayami as Ulmina Bagliore, Takuma Terashima as Von Tepes, Kenta Miyake as Tork, Nao Toyama as Miss Melba, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Yaga, Kappei Yamaguchi as Master Lord Majesty, Takehito Koyasu as Grim, Koji Yusa as Dragunov, Makoto Koichi as Mister Bobley, and Sho Hayami serving as the series’ narrator.

Radiant is described as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an ‘infected,’ one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”

