Ranking of Kings Creator Sues Fan Over Wild Defamatory Claims

It isn’t easy being a manga artist. While the privilege allows creators to flex their art to fans across the globe, the job is a demanding one. From intense schedules to mandatory overtime, the top creators in manga deal with a lot. That doesn’t even account for the sometimes volatile fans who get in their way, and a new report reveals Sosuke Toka is not dealing with one recent encounter. The artist behind Ranking of Kings is suing a netizen for defamation, after all.

The update comes from NHK as the Japanese publication learned Toka had filed a lawsuit against a woman in Japan. According to the artist, these posts began appearing on social media in 2022, and the accused in question readily admitted to posting the defamatory comments

Videos by ComicBook.com

WHY IS SOSUKE TOKA TAKING A READER TO COURT?

As for why Toka is taking the situation so seriously, well – it all comes down to the defamatory remarks that were shared. The accused poster took to social media, writing, “I wonder why I feel uncomfortable after reading [Ranking of Kings]. It’s because the creator is a pedophile and an online right-winger].”

These accusations are pretty serious, and Toka’s legal team began investigating them after they surfaced in 2022. By April 2023, a case was being made, and the woman who posted the claims admitted to her actions. She said the defamatory statements were posted out of anger. The woman felt Ranking of Kings was copying another manga she enjoyed, and she wanted to share her anger at Toka. But rather than doing so truthfully, the accused hit Toka with defamatory claims that went viral overseas.

After authorities and Toka’s legal team investigated the ordeal, police sent the case to prosecution in Japan. No court date has been set for this case, but manga readers are keeping a close eye on the situation. After all, Ranking of Kings is a beloved manga, and Toka had endeared himself to millions with help from Bojji. The young prince has an army of fans at his side, and honestly? No sane person would ever challenge Bojji’s best friend unless they had a death wish.

THE UNIQUE RISE OF RANKING OF KINGS

If you are not familiar with Ranking of Kings, the series made its debut in May 2017, and the Enterbrain series has become an unlikely hit. The coming-of-age fantasy began as an underdog as Toka introduced the world of Bojji. The little prince amassed loyal fans upon his debut as the deaf, pint-sized hero won over readers with his kind heart. As Ranking of Kings continues, we follow Bojji and his friend Kage as they navigate the death of the king. Bojji is forced to assert his worthiness for the throne against the royal court and his unsavory siblings. And of course, Kage is there the whole time to watch Bojji’s back as he works to regain his birthright.

Toka’s manga has been a hit since its launch, and Ranking of Kings made a major jump in 2021 with its anime. Wit Studio earned the right to adapt the story for screen, and Bojji became a bonafide icon after he hit television. With one season and a spin-off under its belt, Ranking of Kings is a definite hit. With a movie in the works, Toka has created a feel-good fantasy that has the potential to transcend generations. So if you have any beef with the creator, you should think twice about defaming him when you need to vent.

What do you make of this wild case involving Ranking of Kings? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

