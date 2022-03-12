Ranking of Kings Just Shared One of the Winter’s Best Fights

Ranking of Kings really just had not only one of the best fights of the Winter 2022 anime season, but will stand tall with one of the best fights of the year. Initially kicking off its run last year amidst a highly competitive Fall 2021 anime slate, the second half of Ranking of Kings’ debut season has unfortunately had the same kind of luck as it’s now competing with some major franchises ending their runs as well. But those who have stuck around through its episodes were just rewarded with the best episode in the series to date recently.

Ranking of Kings has reached the climax of the anime’s debut season with Episode 21, and this meant that fans finally got to see Prince Bojji taking on his father, King Bosse, in a full fight for the first real time in the series. Bojji has taken some major hits over the course of the series thus far, and it’s all been leading to this final conflict with his father. Thankfully, those behind the series felt the same and went all out with a showcase demonstrating just how much of a difference in strength there was between this father and son. You can see some examples of the action below as spotted by @Spammuele on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Spammuele/status/1502029073912111117?s=20&t=Sv51KvZ8Dhw7aU80DYiQsw

This is far from the final episode of the season, but might be the biggest fight we’ll get to see. There are still many more questions to answer before it all comes to an end, so if you wanted to check out Ranking of Kings for yourself before the anime’s debut season comes to an end, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. It features both Japanese and English dubbed audio releases, and they officially describe the series as such:

“How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…”

What do you think? How did you feel about Ranking of Kings Episode 21? How have you like the series as a whole so far? What do you hope to see before its debut run comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!