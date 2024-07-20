Ranma 1/2 Remake Confirms Returning Cast, Release Date

Rumiko Takahashi’s classic Ranma 1/2 is the next of the creator’s major franchises to come back with a new remake anime adaptation, and Ranma 1/2 has revealed the release date and familiar voice cast for the new anime! Rumiko Takahashi’s various franchises have been some of Shogakukan’s biggest hits over the decades and fans might have noticed how each of them are coming back in new ways. Inuyasha returned with a full sequel anime series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Urusei Yatsura returned with a special remake anime series, and now Ranma 1/2 is getting the reboot treatment as well.

Shogakukan has officially announced that Ranma 1/2 will be getting a brand new anime adaptation premiering on October 5th in Japan as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule. While its international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, what has been confirmed is that Kappei Yamaguchi will be returning as the voice of Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara will be returning as the female Ranma, and Noriko Hidaka will be anchoring it as the returning voice for Akane Tendo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Know for Ranma 1/2 Remake Anime

The new Ranma 1/2 anime will be releasing on October 5th in Japan. Konosuke Uda will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. Returning from the classic anime will be the likes of Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara as the female Ranma, Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo, Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo, Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo, Koichi Yamadera as Ryoga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma as Shampoo.

New additions to the cast include Akio Otsuka replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi as Soun Tendo, Cho replacing Kenichi Ogata as Genma Saotome, and Kenichi Ogata will be serving as the new narrator for the late Tadashi Nakamura. Rumiko Takahashi first created Ranma 1/2 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1997, and the manga series ran through to 1996 with multiple anime releases, movies, live-action adaptations, and more released in the decades since.

If you wanted to catch the original Ranma 1/2 anime before the new series hits, you can now find the classic anime streaming with Hulu, Peacock, and Freevee. MAPPA teases what to expect from the new anime as such, “Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem…Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!”