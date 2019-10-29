Re:Zero Season 2 Release Date Surfaces

It has taken some time, but it seems like Re:Zero is ready share its next season. The hugely popular show has kept quiet since its release, but fans held hope for a season update after an OVA will be released soon. Now, it seems the update has come through, and it confirms the release window of season two.

According to anime influencer SPY, the second season of Re:Zero will debut at the “beginning of 2020.” There are no firm details on what the release window covers, but fans the new season to debut in the Winter 2020 season.

Of course, fans are plenty excited about this update. Many were concerned Re:Zero would be pushed back thanks to the work its studio put into an OVA. It turns out Re:Zero will instead make a streamlined debut in 2020 to become one of the first anime release of the decade.

As for Re:Zero, fans will be able to check in on its characters before long. The series will put out its upcoming OVA in November but only in Japanese theaters. If all goes well, the special will screen in North America through a streaming service like Crunchyroll. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Frozen Bonds will be a prequel confusing on Emilia. Fans are eager to learn how the girl met her guardian Puck, and this new OVA already looks like it will be a winner with fans.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.