Re:Zero Season 2 to Share New Info this Month

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- postponed the release of its second season until this July due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and has recently teased we'll be getting new information on it soon! While the second season's postponing was definitely one of the first, and biggest, moves from the Spring to Summer 2020 anime season, we still have yet to get a concrete release date for the new episodes. Hopefully that will be changing very soon as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has announced a special presentation for Season 2 as soon as next week.

The official website and Twitter account for the series has announced that Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be hosting a special presentation for Season 2 on June 11th. It will be a live stream offered on Kadokawa's official YouTube channel with both the voices for Subaru and Emilia, Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi respectively, in attendance.

It has yet to be confirmed what kind of new information will be shared during the live stream, but many fans are hoping this will come with an official confirmation for its July release. Since there is no concrete date, and the fact that the world is still very much in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are still very much worried that another delay might be announced.

Unfortunately, this live stream will be available in Japanese but ComicBook.com will be here to update with any pressing information on the matter. There's still plenty we don't know about Season 2 such as new characters, cast members, and more, but at least new information (and potentially a full release) are on the way soon!

Are you excited to finally see Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 this Summer? Which of the delayed anime series are you most excited to see finally premiere? Which anime are you looking forward to the most this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.