Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Promo Teases Subaru's Origin Story

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has gotten off to a rough start with Subaru for its second season so far, but the next episode promo for the series teases we will learn more about Subaru's origin and home life before being brought to the fantasy world he finds himself in now. The previous episode of the series left Emilia and Subaru with a terrible decision to make as Emilia had to take on a trial in order to make it beyond a powerful barrier trapping her and others inside. But when Subaru begins to chase her, it turns out he could take the trial as well.

Previously thought to be impossible, Subaru soon runs forward and attempts to follow Emilia before he suddenly passes out. At the end of the third episode, Subaru wakes up in his room back in Japan with his dad surprisingly waking up. So the preview for Episode 29 of the series picks up right after this as it teases Subaru's trial to come.

When Subaru passed out in Episode 28, a mysterious voice told him that he needed to confront his past. The preview for the next episode begins to reveal what this means as we see Subaru going through a normal day with his father and mother in his old world. There's a strange haze (and strange camera perspectives) during many of the events with his parents, and this will most likely help build up the sense that something isn't right about it.

We can see Subaru begin to have heart pangs and see flashes of Emilia, as his mind begins to break out of this trial, but this will most likely be quite the emotional experience for both our main boy and fans of the series. This will be the anime's first dive into Subaru's life before the fantasy world overall, and the first sightings of his parents. This won't be a standard origin story, but hopefully following this episode we will learn a little more about what made Subaru tick before getting whisked away.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Subaru's life before the other world? Are you looking forward to seeing more of his parents? If this is indeed Subaru's trial, what do you think Emilia's looks like?

