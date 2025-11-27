Recent Update Suggests Another Shonen Jump Manga Could Be Cancelled Soon

2025 has been a disappointing year for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with a lot more manga cancellations compared to newer series with potential to attract a wider audience. Most of the new manga series released this year have reported disappointing volume sales, while some series, such as Kaedegami and Ekiden Bros, were axed even before their first volumes were released. Although this year hasn’t been the best in WSJ history, the magazine, launched in 1968, is famous for serializing several iconic manga, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more, that helped popularize the medium across the globe. Even after several decades, WSJ remains the best-selling manga magazine of all time as hit series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia redefine modern Shonen.

However, in cases when the series are so obscure that the publishers might suffer losses, they end up getting discontinued and reach an anticlimactic conclusion. It was only recently that the Otr of the Flame‘s sales report alarmed readers of a possible cancellation, but another series faces the same risk now. Just this year, WSJ has axed over ten series, and Harukaze Mound might join the list sooner than expected. According to the latest Oricon report for the last week of November’s sales shared by @WSJ_manga on X, Harukaze Mound has significantly lower sales, right alongside cancelled series such as Kaedegami and NICE PRISON. These series haven’t been ranked, which raises the possibility of a discontinuity.

What Is the Plot of Harukaze Mound?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Written by Togo Goto and illustrated by Kento Matsuura, Harukaze Mound is a sports manga centering around twin brothers, Aokaze and Nagiharu Kuzumi. After watching a baseball match at their home, the twins formed the same dream that day. As children, they made a promise to one another that they would one day play together at Koshien. Now as third years in middle school, Aokaze is praised for his rare talent while Nagiharu is just a bench warmer.

While Aokaze’s skills are compared to those of professionals, Nagiharu continues to live in the former’s shadows. However, after meeting a certain catcher, the twins solidify their dream once again as Nagiharu swears to live up to his brother’s talents. It’s based on a one-shot of the same name, which was released in WSJ in 2022 by the same duo. The manga debuted in June 2025 and has released 23 chapters so far. The series has received mixed reviews from readers, as not a lot of them are enthusiastic about the story.

The interest seems to be fading more as more time passes. However, it has only released one volume on November 4th, 2025, so there’s still a possibility that the series might gain momentum later on. While Harukaze Mound’s future looks bleak right now, there’s no confirmation of the manga ending just yet. The series is available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

